Malaysia and Singapore have been ‘steady, reliable’ partners throughout pandemic: Vivian Balakrishnan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Singapore have remained steady, reliable and dependable partners in the face of challenges brought about by the COVID-19 crisis, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Thursday (May 19).

Dr Balakrishnan was speaking to the media on the last day of a three-day working visit to Malaysia, where he met senior Malaysian politicians and personalities.

“The last two years have been difficult for people on both sides of the causeway. But one key element which has come through is the fact that both sides, Malaysia and Singapore, have been steady, reliable and dependable partners throughout the crisis,” said Dr Balakrishnan.

“We kept our supply chains open, the flow of essential services - food, medication, logistics, supply chains were uninterrupted throughout in spite of the crisis,” he added.

When asked if it has been challenging to maintain and develop bilateral ties amid political uncertainties in Malaysia, Dr Balakrishnan noted that Malaysia's political situation has been “challenging and complicated” since the 2018 General Election.

In spite of this, he said that the strength of the bilateral relationship and level of trust between Singapore and Malaysia have been strengthened during the pandemic.

“The fact that we are able to work together, able to support each other - that came through for each other during critical moments and that made all the difference.”