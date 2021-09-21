Malaysia-Singapore talks on right to review water price will resume after COVID-19 pandemic: Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Talks between Malaysia and Singapore on the right to review the price of raw water will resume once the COVID-19 pandemic situation in both countries has "recovered completely", Malaysia’s Minister of Environment and Water Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said on Tuesday (Sep 21).

In a written reply to a parliamentary question filed by Kuala Langat Member of Parliament Xaiver Jayakumar on what steps Putrajaya was taking to resolve the issue, the minister said: “The water issue between Malaysia and Singapore involves bilateral diplomatic relations between the two countries.”

“Therefore, this matter is being coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” he added.

“However, Malaysia's stance on the issue to review water prices is very clear and consistent, in which Malaysia has and retains the right to revise the price of raw water it sells to Singapore as stipulated under the 1962 Johor River Water Agreement.”

Mr Tuan Ibrahim also noted that both countries have been holding discussions on the issue since July 2018. He said officials had met on Dec 2, 2019 and Jan 30, 2020, to “discuss emerging issues relating to reviewing the price of raw water”.

“Negotiations between the two governments on revising the price of water under the 1962 Johor River Water Agreement temporarily stopped due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Discussions and negotiations will resume after the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Malaysia and Singapore have recovered completely,” he added.