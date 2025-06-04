CNA Explains: How will Malaysia’s VEP enforcement work, and how do motorists steer clear of trouble?

SINGAPORE: Singapore-registered vehicles entering Malaysia without a valid Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) will soon face a compound fine of RM300 (US$70.65) at its land border checkpoints, the country’s Transport Ministry announced on Wednesday (Jun 4).

The ramped-up enforcement will take place nine months after Malaysia began requiring all foreign-registered vehicles entering the country by land from Singapore to use VEPs from Oct 1 last year.

Here’s what you need to know about the VEP enforcement measures and penalties, and what motorists should do to avoid them:

How will Malaysia carry out VEP enforcement after Jul 1?

Owners of all categories of foreign vehicles - including private and commercial ones as well as motorcycles - are required to register for a VEP before entering Malaysia. This requirement also applies to embassy and government vehicles.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Drivers found without a valid VEP at Malaysia’s land borders with Singapore may face a compound fine of RM300 (US$70.65), Malaysia’s Transport Ministry said on Wednesday.

The summons will be issued to those who have not registered or activated the VEP.

And the drivers must pay the fine and apply for the permit before leaving Malaysia, its Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

Vehicles with pre-registered but unactivated VEPs will also be issued the summons, and payment must similarly be made before exiting Malaysia.

The same penalties apply to private company vehicles without a valid VEP, but such vehicles with pre-registered but unactivated VEPs will be issued a reminder notice instead and be allowed to exit Malaysia.

This is because drivers of such vehicles have experienced issues with registering the VEP e-wallet under a company name, Loke said.