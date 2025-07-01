Singaporean motorists relieved over avoided fines but frustrated over VEP hurdles, as Malaysia starts enforcement

Traffic at the Woodlands Causeway on Tuesday afternoon also appeared lighter than usual.

CNA has reached out to Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) to enquire about the total number of compound slips issued as of Tuesday.

Most of the fines were issued during a roadblock conducted near the checkpoint at midnight, which lasted until around 4am, with 55 officers mobilised.

According to a spokesperson from the JPJ-appointed vendor for VEPs, approximately 50 vehicles were issued with summons at the midnight roadblock.

CNA understands that staff from the vendor, TCSens, were there to support the enforcement operation.

At the TCSens office in Danga Bay on Tuesday morning, CNA observed that there were more than 30 people waiting as of 9am, with a steady influx of arrivals. Within an hour, the estimated number of people had risen to over 50.

The majority were there to register and activate their VEP, as well as to settle issues about linking it with their Touch ‘n Go card, a contactless smartcard that can be used for cashless payments at toll highways.

The office also handles enquiries on the VEP.

None of the Singaporean motorists whom CNA spoke to had been fined and they had not encountered any roadblocks.

At least two of those interviewed were owners of a company-owned vehicle who claimed that the registration process was “much more troublesome” than for privately owned vehicles.

Ms Cheryl Lee, 29, who registered her company car as a private vehicle by mistake a few weeks ago, told CNA that she had faced multiple hurdles.

“Previously we registered as private individuals, we tried to deregister since last month … two to three times,” she said.

Ms Lee told CNA she was told to include her ACRA (Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority) registration number and although she included it, she got a notice saying that there were issues with the number.

However, she said that her entry to Johor Bahru on Tuesday morning was hassle-free.

“Traffic was okay, very smooth, I’ve never seen the customs so empty before. I think we reached the Singapore customs at around 8am and were here in less than an hour,” she added, noting that she had expected roadblocks upon seeing news of fines issued.