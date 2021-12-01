Additional COVID-19 rapid tests needed for those entering Malaysia via VTL with Singapore, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: Travellers who enter Malaysia via the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) arrangement with Singapore are required to take additional COVID-19 rapid tests on the third and seventh day after their arrival, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Wednesday (Dec 1).

In a press conference, Mr Khairy said that the Omicron variant which has been making headlines in the past few days has not been detected in Malaysia so far.

However, for those travelling from Singapore, either via the land or air VTL, they would have to take additional self-administered tests using Rapid Antigen Test Kits (RTK). These results will have to be reported on the MySejahtera application, he said.

“We will continue to update the national testing strategy from time to time as we discover more about the variant of concern,” said the minister.

The RTK test kits can be purchased at supermarkets or convenience stores and cost as little as RM4.90 (S$1.58).

The additional requirements come amid reports about the Omicron variant that is feared to be more contagious and could evade vaccines.

The minister noted that as of Nov 30, a total of 20 countries have reported 215 cases of the Omicron variant, with South Africa reporting 128 cases.

The VTL arrangement between Malaysia and Singapore kicked off on Nov 29, with thousands taking the opportunity to cross the borders in the past few days.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that Singapore and Malaysia want "more open borders" even if the new Omicron variant disrupts plans to expand the VTL between both countries.