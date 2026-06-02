Malaysia's social media account ban for under-16s kicks in on Jun 1, but questions remain

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Monday (Jun 1) began enforcing rules barring millions of children younger than 16 years old from having social media accounts, joining a growing global effort to tighten safety protections.

Not all families approved, and critics raised concerns about data protection and potential surveillance.



Social media platforms with at least 8 million users in Malaysia, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, must implement age-verification systems and block users under 16 years old from creating accounts.



The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said age verification for existing users will be rolled out over the next six months. Users identified as under 16 years old will have a month to download or transfer data, including photos and videos, before restrictions or other actions are applied.



Companies that fail to comply could face penalties of up to RM10 million (US$2.5 million). Parents whose children manage to bypass the law will not be penalised.



The government said the measures were aimed at protecting children from harmful content, cyberbullying and platform features designed to encourage excessive use.

The MCMC had previously announced the social media ban on May 22, which sought to reduce youths’ exposure to harmful content on digital platforms.



Countries including Australia, Brazil and Indonesia have introduced or announced age-based restrictions or requirements for children’s access to social media. Others including Britain, France, Spain, Denmark, Thailand and South Korea are studying or developing similar approaches.



Malaysia's regulator said the rules are not intended to prevent children from accessing digital technology. Platforms are required to improve user safety, discourage excessive use and take action against underage accounts and harmful content.



Technology companies have yet to describe how they will comply.



Clara Koh, Meta’s director of public policy for Southeast Asia, has cautioned that Malaysia's under-16 ban could backfire by driving teenagers away from protected apps and into unregulated corners of the internet.



Governments around the world face pressure to address concerns about social media’s impact on children’s mental health and online safety.

In March, a United States jury ordered Meta and YouTube to pay millions of dollars in damages in a case alleging that platform design features contributed to harm suffered by a young user.