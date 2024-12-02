As Malaysia reels from influencer’s death, more needs to be done to address cyberbullying, say experts
An Online Safety Bill is set to be tabled in parliament next month, but two social media influencers believe it will not be enough to make them feel safer.
KUALA LUMPUR: Cyberbullying has been in the spotlight in Malaysia in recent months as the country seeks to tackle a problem that has been lurking in the shadows.
The issue came to the fore following the tragic death of a social media influencer who had been bullied on the platforms she created content.
Ms Rajeswary Appahu, more popularly known as Esha, was found dead at her home on Jul 5, a day after she lodged a police report against two people and accused them of harassing her online.
It is believed that she took her own life, after enduring relentless threats for more than a month.
Following investigations under laws for criminal intimidation and online harassment, two people were charged in court and pleaded guilty.
Nursing home owner Shalini Periasamy was fined RM100 (US$22) for using foul language on TikTok, while lorry driver B Sathiskumar was jailed for a year for verbally assaulting Ms Rajeswary using his TikTok account Dulal Brothers.
Five months on, Ms Rajeswary’s family is still looking for answers.
“I want to know why my daughter took her own life. I need to know. I’m her mother. I can’t sleep at night. I’m so sad my child is gone,” her mother Puspa Rajagopal told CNA.
“The court issued a fine of only RM100. Will this set a precedent for such cases against other women? Even if the trolling and threats end up costing a life?” asked her sister Susila Appahu.
The case triggered public outrage, highlighting the risks faced by social media users, especially women.
THE PROBLEM OF CYBERBULLYING
Over the past three years, there were 9,483 reports of cyberbullying, slightly higher than the 9,321 received on online scams, according to latest figures released by from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.
According to a global report by The Economist Intelligence Unit, in 2021, 85 per cent of women experienced online violence. The most common forms include hate speech, harassment, doxxing, violent threats, and circulation of unwanted images or sexually explicit content.
While Malaysia lacks gender-specific data, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) estimated that the number of cybercrimes against women in the country is equally critical and on the rise.
Existing laws do not define cyberbullying or bullying, noted Firzana Redzuan, founder of Monsters Among Us - an NGO that aims to combat violence against children.
“That means there isn't protection - there isn't a way to prevent (the crimes) and we cannot think of mechanisms to offer support for those who have been victimised by bullying and cyberbullying,” she said.
FEARING SAFETY AS INFLUENCERS
Social media influencers Shakila Zen, an activist who speaks out on environmental issues, and Nandini Balakrishnan, who produces content on several topics including discrimination, feminism and other societal issues, have experienced online hate first-hand.
Both women felt their lives were in danger at times.
Two years ago, Ms Shakila received a replica of a bloody severed hand delivered to her parents' home. It was accompanied by an anonymous letter threatening an acid attack against her.
She said: "I don't mind if the threats (are towards me alone), but when it comes to my family and my friends and my community I work with, it's very hard for me.”
Ms Nandini said: “One of the most common things people say is that ‘you put yourself out there, so I should be able to tell you how I feel, because it is my right. It is my right to hurt’.”
While an Online Safety Bill is set to be tabled in parliament soon with the aim of closing legal loopholes and fostering a safer digital environment, both women believe it will not be enough to make them feel safer.
Under the proposed law, social media platform providers must ensure platform safety, protect children aged under 13 and restrict access to harmful content.
TRYING TO MAKING THE INTERNET SAFER
The Bill is among some steps the Malaysian government has taken to try to make the online space safer in the wake of Ms Rajeswary’s case.
In August, officials announced that social media and online messaging platforms with at least 8 million local users must apply for a licence from the government. The licensing regulations will kick in next year.
Such a requirement is part of a new regulatory framework to ensure a safer online ecosystem. A code of conduct for the platforms is also being drafted.
Laws aside, experts said making the internet a safer place begins at home.
Parents must guide their children on how to navigate the online space, instead of restricting their usage, said Ms Firzana.
“We always teach our young, our children … how (to) cross the road. But when (they) get onto Instagram, you just assume the child knows immediately,” she said.
“Building resilience in real life is the same as your life online.”
