As Malaysia reels from influencer’s death, more needs to be done to address cyberbullying, say experts

KUALA LUMPUR: Cyberbullying has been in the spotlight in Malaysia in recent months as the country seeks to tackle a problem that has been lurking in the shadows.

The issue came to the fore following the tragic death of a social media influencer who had been bullied on the platforms she created content.

Ms Rajeswary Appahu, more popularly known as Esha, was found dead at her home on Jul 5, a day after she lodged a police report against two people and accused them of harassing her online.

It is believed that she took her own life, after enduring relentless threats for more than a month.