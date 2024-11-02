With eye on US presidential polls, Chinese firms engaging in ‘Southeast Asia-washing’ brace for more tariffs

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia has welcomed major investments by semiconductor firms, data centre operators and other tech players in recent years.

But its companies are now jittery over the possibility of more tariffs by the United States in its trade war and artificial intelligence (AI) race with China.

Like its Southeast Asian neighbours Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia, Malaysia may need to brace itself for harsher tariffs should former US president Donald Trump win the Nov 5 presidential election, experts say, even as greater US protectionism is here to stay no matter who becomes its next leader.

The four Southeast Asian states are among those that have gained from the China Plus One strategy by companies to diversify their supply chains to avoid US tariffs on goods from China. The US-China trade war began in 2018 over what the US dubbed unfair trade practices by China.

The phenomenon has also been termed “Southeast Asia-washing”, which refers to Chinese companies trying to disguise the origin of their products by relocating operations to countries in the region.

This month, the US began imposing duties on solar imports from the four countries, which host factories set up by Chinese companies such as Jinko Solar and Trina Solar.

Under the new tariff regime, Malaysian solar equipment exported to the US will incur a 9.13 per cent duty. Those from Thailand will incur a 23.06 per cent duty, while the rate is 2.85 per cent for Vietnam and 8.25 per cent for Cambodia.

The rates, which are preliminary and lower than what some experts had expected, are what the US Commerce Department has calculated to be subsidies for their production.