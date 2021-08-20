Malay rulers to convene special meeting amid political vacuum

KUALA LUMPUR: King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is expected to preside over a special meeting of the Malay rulers on Friday (Aug 20), where he is likely to discuss the appointment of the country’s next prime minister.

Bernama reported that the meeting is expected to begin at 2.30pm.

Malaysia was plunged into political uncertainty when Mr Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet resigned on Monday.

Subsequently, all MPs were asked to submit a declaration letter to the national palace to state an individual they support to be the next prime minister by 4pm on Wednesday.

On Thursday, 114 MPs backing Mr Ismail Sabri Yaakob of the United Malays National Organisation as the next prime minister met the king so that the latter could verify their stand.

There are currently 220 MPs and two vacant seats in the Lower House. The next prime minister will need to prove that he has a simple majority.

The king has also said that the next prime minister should table a confidence motion in the parliament as soon as possible.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ruler reminded the victors to reach out to those who have lost and urged all to work as one team.