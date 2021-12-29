Malaysia to spend US$335 million for flood relief

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will provide RM1.4 billion (US$334.93 million) in cash aid and other forms of relief for those devastated by severe floods this month, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Wednesday (Dec 29).

Since Dec 17, nearly 70,000 people have been displaced while at least 48 were killed, after unusually high rainfall caused severe flooding in eight Malaysian states.

Ismail Sabri said in a statement that government relief measures would include direct cash aid for at least 30,000 affected households, death benefits, relief on utility bills and vehicle repairs.

It will also include funds for post-flood cleaning and reconstruction, particularly in the worst-hit states of Selangor and Pahang.