Can stablecoins such as Johor Regent’s RMJDT reshape digital payments in Southeast Asia?

JOHOR BAHRU: The launch of a ringgit-backed stablecoin last month by a private company chaired and owned by Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has renewed attention on how these currency-backed tokens are increasingly coming to the fore and could potentially reshape digital payments in Southeast Asia.

Analysts told CNA that the stablecoin - known as RMJDT and pegged to the Malaysian ringgit - remains in an early and experimental phase, with integration into mainstream financial systems likely to be gradual.

The token is issued by Malaysia telecommunication firm Bullish Aim, which is chaired and owned by Tunku Ismail.

It is currently not available for general public use and direct investment as it is operating under a regulatory sandbox - a testing ground where Malaysia's central bank Bank Negara and other regulators will monitor before it is permitted for wider use, according to a report by local financial blog RinggitPlus.

However, the analysts noted that RMJDT’s emergence - alongside other regional initiatives such as StraitsX which is licensed and regulated by Singapore's central bank - reflects a broader global trend in which stablecoins are increasingly seen as a potentially cheaper and faster alternative to traditional cross-border bank transfers.

Experts said RMJDT could be particularly useful for Malaysian companies engaged in international trade, as well as foreign workers in Malaysia who remit money to their home countries.

Despite this, analysts cautioned that concerns over legitimacy, regulatory clarity as well as institutional confidence remain key barriers to widespread adoption - challenges they said that could only be addressed through clearer oversight by central banks and financial regulators in the region.

“It is still early days for stablecoins in Southeast Asia,” said real estate consultant and urban economist Tan Wee Tiam, executive director at Johor boutique firm Olive Tree.

“The real impact will depend on adoption. Regulatory acceptance, integration with existing payment and foreign exchange systems, and sufficient liquidity will determine whether stablecoins like RMJDT can scale beyond pilot use cases.”