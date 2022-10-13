Uncertainty surrounds Malaysia's state assemblies after dissolution of federal parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: Several days after the dissolution of Malaysia’s parliament, uncertainty surrounds the status of the state assemblies.

The federal parliament was dissolved on Monday (Oct 10), but as of Thursday noon, none of the state assemblies has been dissolved to pave the way for polls at both levels to be held simultaneously.

During his televised speech announcing the dissolution of parliament, caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had urged all the state assemblies, except for four of them, to seek dissolution.

"I encourage all state governments, except the governments of Sabah, Sarawak, Johor and Melaka to dissolve their respective state assemblies at the same date as the General Election at the federal level, even though some states have decided not to dissolve," he said.

"It is preferable for (both state and national polls) to be held at the same time so that the people are not burdened, and to ensure that the process of democracy runs smoothly and costs are reduced," added Mr Ismail Sabri.

With the exception of Sarawak, national and state-level elections have usually been held concurrently in Malaysia.

For now, the state assemblies of Sabah, Sarawak, Johor and Melaka are out of the equation as polls were held recently.

States under Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) had earlier indicated that state polls would only be held next year.