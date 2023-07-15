Malaysia state polls: Selangor expected to be most fiercely fought; outcome will be closely scrutinised

Selangor caretaker chief minister Amirudin Shari of PH component party Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) said: “They (PN) are targeting 33 (seats), but we are targeting 45 to 50. They also understand that it’s not an easy task. They know that our supporters will not vote for them.



“But they are targeting UMNO (United Malays National Organisation) members and UMNO supporters.”

COUNTING ON COALITION PARTNER UMNO

Selangor, which contributes about a quarter of Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP), has the largest pool of eligible voters at more than 3.7 million.



PH is counting on its coalition partner UMNO to regain the support of Malays, the majority of whom voted for PN at the last election.



“UMNO has very good network and grassroots in the rural areas, which has been a bit of a black area for us for so long,” said Mr Amirudin.



“The north of Selangor, especially in Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, or Tanjung Karang. Hopefully they can convince their supporters.”



Observers, however, believe this is not an easy task, as some among UMNO grassroots still resent having to work with former rival Democratic Action Party (DAP) in the unity government that is barely seven months old.



There is a risk of them boycotting the election or switching support to PN, they noted.