Malaysia state polls: Will Penang remain a Pakatan Harapan stronghold?

“If we cannot win the state election and cannot be the government of the Penang state, then we want to be a strong opposition to do the checks and balances,” said Gerakan president Dominic Lau.



He pointed out that housing and property are now priced out for locals, who continue to be gripped by water, traffic and flood woes.



He added that Gerakan, which has experience in running the state for over three decades, ought to be given a chance to rule.

IMPORTANT FOR UNITY GOVERNMENT TO BE STRONG AT FEDERAL LEVEL

However, the state government led by PH constituent party Democratic Action Party (DAP) is confident of winning at least 30 of the 40 seats up for grabs.



“Our prime minister has been going round the whole country, meeting and engaging with voters. Particularly for Penang, he has delivered on the promises of the LRT and other projects,” said DAP Penang vice-chairman Zairil Khir Johari.



“I believe that voters will be able to see that it is important for the unity government to be strong at the federal level, so that Penang will ultimately benefit.”