In Selangor, incumbent state government touts achievements as opposition confident of courting Malay vote

SELANGOR CHIEF MINISTER CONFIDENT OF TWO-THIRDS MAJORITY

When asked by CNA about the challenges he faces in the coming state elections compared to the last one, Mr Amirudin acknowledged that the situation was different from 2018.

“With the line-up I had and our performance in the last five years where we faced multiple crises and how we moved and rose together, I am confident of retaining a minimum two-thirds majority,” he said at the Jun 19 event.

Mr Amirudin also noted that every political party will play up their chances of winning, including the opposition PN.

“When you are going into an election, you cannot be speaking about losing. But we must respect the choice of the voters.

“I am confident that this administration has focused on good governance and answered all the issues faced without sweeping anything under the rug,” he said.

He claimed that PH was strong in Selangor as they did not have any internal problems plaguing the coalition and that with a right strategy, they could repeat their performance in 2018.

He however said that he was not dismissive of PN’s efforts and that is why they have increased their communications on the ground and on social media.

“We are confident with our data, we are confident with our analysis and with our performance in the past 15 years," he said.

Mr Amirudin also said that seat negotiations between PH and BN had concluded, although several overlapping seats in all states will be looked at by Mr Anwar and BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

UMNO supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam told CNA that the seat negotiations have almost concluded, with both sides likely to be satisfied with the number of seats they have been given to contest.

He said that it was important for Selangor not to fall to PN as they would “misuse their power and misappropriate funds”, pointing to several corruption cases faced by leaders of the opposition.

When asked about the likelihood of UMNO voters likely to vote for PN, Mr Lokman said that the party had gone down to the grassroots to explain their decision to work with PH.

“We are intensifying efforts to make sure that support of BN supporters is high although there are some obstacles because of the indoctrination on the image of DAP, which has stuck into the minds of the Malay people.

“It is a difficult task but not impossible,” he said, adding that the PH acceptance for BN was high.

Mr Lokman also said he was confident that they would be able to win the state easily.