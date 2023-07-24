I will never forgive those who steal money and betray the Malays: Malaysia PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday (Jul 23) that he will never forgive individuals who steal money and betray the Malays.
According to the New Straits Times (NST), Mr Anwar took a swipe at groups whom he intended to take action against.
“l forgive those who have sent me to prison but l will not forgive people who steal money and betray the Malays,” he reportedly said at the launch of the state election machinery in Kelantan.
“Many quarters are blaming us. We (the unity government) are just doing our job. We want to take care of Malay people.”
In 1999, Mr Anwar was sentenced to six years' jail for corruption. A nine-year prison sentence was then added in 2000 for sodomy charges, a move he said was aimed to put an end to his political career.
He had earlier been fired from Cabinet in 1998 following a falling out with former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad over how to handle the 1997 Asian financial crisis.
In 2015, he was sentenced to another five years in prison for a second sodomy conviction. He was subsequently released in 2018 after being granted a full royal pardon.
In May this year, Dr Mahathir filed a RM150 million (US$33.8 million) defamation lawsuit against Mr Anwar after the latter allegedly accused him of enriching himself while in power and calling him a racist.
Mr Anwar is believed to have alluded at a political event in March that a former leader - in his two stints as prime minister for “22 years and (another) 22 months” - had used his position to enrich himself, his family and his children.
Dr Mahathir was Malaysia’s prime minister from July 1981 to October 2003 and again from May 2018 to February 2020.
During his speech on Sunday, Mr Anwar said that the unity government, which has been in power for eight months, firmly rejects corruption and the abuse of power.
“The Chinese community, including those who are DAP (Democratic Action Party) supporters, have no problem with that,” he was quoted as saying by NST. DAP is a component party of Pakatan Harapan (PH).
Mr Anwar leads a unity government comprising his PH coalition and the previous ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, among other parties. Other parties and coalitions that currently back the unity government include Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Parti Warisan.
According to NST, Mr Anwar pledged to defend Malaysia’s anti-graft agency and the country’s judicial independence. He claimed, however, that there are certain parties attempting to impede his actions.
“They are afraid l will take action against … those who steal the property of people.
“This time, people must rise up and help save Kelantan and Malaysia. l plead for the Kelantan people to give us a chance,” he was quoted as saying by NST, adding that Malaysia has been stable since the unity government took over the country.
Since 1990, the northeastern state of Kelantan - where about 96 per cent of the population is Muslim - has been governed by Islamist Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS). PAS is a component party of the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.
PAS, which has built a fortress in Kelantan, is also solidifying its influence in Terengganu and Kedah.
Six states – Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan – will be holding their state polls concurrently on Aug 12. The by-election for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat will also be held on the same day.