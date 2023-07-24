Will Terengganu stick to Islamic party PAS and the green wave, or give UMNO and the unity government a chance?

Yet, in Terengganu’s legislative assembly, before the dissolution of the House, PN held 22 seats, while the Barisan Nasional (BN) held 10.



Both sides of the political divide are now gearing up to secure victory in the state polls.

CONFIDENCE RUNNING HIGH AMONG PN LEADERS

Confidence is running high among PN leaders in Terengganu as they ride on the momentum of the green wave, a term associated with the coalition’s remarkable performance in the east coast.



“The momentum and support from the people has only gotten stronger,” said PN’s Terengganu election director Ariffin Deraman.



“The green wave is getting stronger because we see the weakness of the federal government today. Until today, we have not seen any help or benefit specifically for Terengganu. This green wave is not just in Terengganu, it’s everywhere in Malaysia.”