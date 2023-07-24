Logo
Asia

Will Terengganu stick to Islamic party PAS and the green wave, or give UMNO and the unity government a chance?
For decades, the battle for Terengganu has been between the Islamic party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and the country’s grand old party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO).

Former Terengganu chief minister and veteran UMNO leader Ahmad Said, who has been tasked by BN to recapture Terengganu, believes it will benefit more by aligning closely with the federal government.

Calvin Yang
Afifah Ariffin
Afifah Ariffin & Calvin Yang
24 Jul 2023 02:57PM
KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu is set to see a tough fight at the upcoming polls in August, with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalitions both expressing confidence in winning the eastern state
 
Observers said it remains to be seen whether there will be a reaffirmation of support for the Islamic party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and PN’s "green wave" narrative, or if the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) and the PH-led unity government will be given a chance. 
 
For decades, the battle for Terengganu has been between PAS and the country’s grand old party UMNO.
 
But just nine months ago at the 15th General Election, PAS and its PN partner, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), solidified their dominance by winning all parliamentary seats in the state.

Yet, in Terengganu’s legislative assembly, before the dissolution of the House, PN held 22 seats, while the Barisan Nasional (BN) held 10.
 
Both sides of the political divide are now gearing up to secure victory in the state polls. 

CONFIDENCE RUNNING HIGH AMONG PN LEADERS

Confidence is running high among PN leaders in Terengganu as they ride on the momentum of the green wave, a term associated with the coalition’s remarkable performance in the east coast.
 
“The momentum and support from the people has only gotten stronger,” said PN’s Terengganu election director Ariffin Deraman. 
 
“The green wave is getting stronger because we see the weakness of the federal government today. Until today, we have not seen any help or benefit specifically for Terengganu. This green wave is not just in Terengganu, it’s everywhere in Malaysia.”

UNITY GOVERNMENT FACES CHALLENGES AT GRASSROOTS LEVEL

But Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim recently made a bold prediction that his PH coalition and ally BN have a chance of retaking the opposition-held state of Terengganu at the Aug 12 polls. 
 
Former Terengganu chief minister and veteran UMNO leader Ahmad Said, who has been tasked by BN to recapture the state, believes it will benefit more by aligning closely with the federal government.
 
“We must be aligned and have a good relationship with the federal government, as we depend on them financially,” said Dr Ahmad, who is BN’s Terengganu chairman. 
 
“The state government doesn't have that much funds.”

But the unity government faces its own challenges at the grassroots level, said observers, adding that bringing together supporters of both BN and PH after decades of being sworn enemies is a task that requires careful navigation and cooperation.
