Malaysia state polls: Seat distribution finalised among unity government parties, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The seat distribution among the unity government component parties has been finalised for the upcoming six state polls, according to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday (Jul 11).

“(The distribution of seats) has been finalised in all states; there were only one or two states (with issues) which we will discuss and is to be settled tonight.

“We will give the dates for the announcement of candidates (for the polls) in two or three days’ time,” he was quoted by Bernama as telling reporters after chairing a Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council meeting at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

Mr Anwar leads a unity government comprising his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and the previous ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, among other parties. Other parties and coalitions that currently back the unity government include Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Parti Warisan.

Meanwhile, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly said after the meeting that the coalition will announce its list of candidates for the state elections next Friday, ahead of the nomination day on Jul 29.

Last Wednesday, the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) and Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) announced their decision not to contest in the state polls. MCA and MIC are BN component parties.

Subsequently, Ahmad Zahid announced his support of the two component parties’ decision not to contest, saying that both parties would help to campaign for the unity government in the state polls.

PH and BN will be working together in the state polls under a pact of cooperation, similar to its alliance at the federal level.

Six states – Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan – will be holding their state polls concurrently on Aug 12.

According to Bernama, Mr Anwar said on Tuesday that the unity government will use the theme ‘Unity for Stability and Prosperity’ in facing the state polls.

However, the respective leadership in the six states may come up with additional slogans and election manifestos, he added.

“We discussed work preparations and strategies for facing elections in the six states and we are satisfied.

“We see that the spirit of loyal supporters can be enhanced and based on reports, I believe we can not only retain three states but also have the confidence to capture several others,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Before the recent dissolution of the six state assemblies, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang were under the PH coalition while Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah were under the rule of Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS). PAS is a component party of the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.