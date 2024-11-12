Malaysia stock market’s rally in 2024 buoyed by political stability but analysts warn of looming turbulence

JOHOR BAHRU: General practitioner Lim Yuan Qing, who is based in Melaka, has been investing for decades. However, it was not until this year that the 43-year-old felt that buying stocks of local Malaysian companies helped him make a killing.

“Buying stocks in the Bursa Malaysia has generally been low risk and low returns, in previous years I would be satisfied with a 4 per cent CAGR,” said Dr Lim, referring to compound annual growth rate, a term referencing how much an investment pays off over time.

“In some cases previously, I have even lost money. However, this year has been a different story. Some of my purchases (from earlier this year) have grown 15 to 20 per cent, and this has matched and even (bettered) the earn rate for stocks from the US market. It has been a good run,” added the father of a 7-year-old girl who is investing to secure himself financially for retirement.

He told CNA that his total investment portfolio - encompassing stocks and exchange traded funds from US, Malaysia, Singapore and China - are in the “low seven-figures” in ringgit.

From the first 11 months of this year, Dr Lim said that his Malaysia stocks alone have yielded six-figure returns.

“At this point, I’m thinking - let’s just make hay while the sun is shining,” he said, adding that he has held on to the paper gains in the hope it will continue to grow.