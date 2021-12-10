No solid evidence of Sulu’s planned attack on Sabah, says Malaysia’s armed forces chief

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no solid evidence of the reported plans by Sulu militia to invade Sabah, said Malaysia’s Armed Forces Chief Affendi Buang.

In a statement on Friday (Dec 10), Gen Affendi said the armed forces viewed issues that could threaten Malaysia’s sovereignty and jeopardise bilateral relationships seriously.

“Currently, through the implementation of operation and intelligence gathering, there is no clear indication or solid evidence on what has been reported,” he said.

On Thursday, South China Morning Post reported that a secret meeting among 19 mayors in the southern Philippines province of Sulu was held to discuss the recruitment of 600 armed fighters and to set up a “Royal Sulu Army” to invade Sabah.

Quoting a regional security source, the report alleged that spies had been sent to scope out coastal towns and that February 2022 was seen as the best time to invade to “commemorate” the Lahad Datu incursion in 2013.

The Sultanate of Sulu claimed Sabah as its territory. In the 2013 incident, nine Malaysian policemen and soldiers as well as six civilians were killed.