Canada pauses imports from Malaysia glove maker Supermax over forced labour concerns

KUALA LUMPUR: Canada has paused imports from Malaysian glove maker Supermax as it awaits the results of an audit, weeks after the United States barred the firm over allegations the company uses forced labour.

Malaysian factories making everything from medical gloves to palm oil have increasingly come under scrutiny over allegations they abuse foreign workers, who form a significant part of the manufacturing workforce.

After the United States suspended Supermax imports last month, Canada's Public Services and Procurement department said on Wednesday (Nov 10) it was holding Supermax deliveries as it awaits a report expected mid-month from Supermax Healthcare Canada.

"In light of the current situation, Canada has engaged with the company to seek assurances that Supermax Corp is not engaging in forced labour practices," the department said in a statement.

Supermax did not immediately respond to a request for comment.