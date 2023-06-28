MUDA to contest state polls alone after 'left hanging' by Pakatan Harapan: Syed Saddiq

SINGAPORE: The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) will go solo at the upcoming state elections after efforts to form an alliance with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition were ignored, said its party president.

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said that his party leadership had sent three letters to PH asking for a “simple meeting”.

“However, not only were we left hanging, but we were even ridiculed when the Secretary-General of Pakatan Harapan responded by saying that he had no time to read our letters,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jun 28).

“This was despite the fact that his office initially agreed to a date beforehand but canceled once again at the last minute.”

Earlier on Monday, Syed Saddiq announced at a press conference that MUDA will contest the polls on its own, meaning it will clash with PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) despite being a part of the same unity government bloc in parliament.

MUDA had applied to join PH before the 15th General Election (GE15) last November, but there has been little progress. MUDA and PH had also agreed on an electoral pact for GE15.