MUDA to contest state polls alone after 'left hanging' by Pakatan Harapan: Syed Saddiq

SINGAPORE: The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) will go solo at the upcoming state elections after efforts to form an alliance with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition were ignored, said its party president.
Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said that his party leadership had sent three letters to PH asking for a “simple meeting”.
“However, not only were we left hanging, but we were even ridiculed when the Secretary-General of Pakatan Harapan responded by saying that he had no time to read our letters,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jun 28).
“This was despite the fact that his office initially agreed to a date beforehand but canceled once again at the last minute.”
Earlier on Monday, Syed Saddiq announced at a press conference that MUDA will contest the polls on its own, meaning it will clash with PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) despite being a part of the same unity government bloc in parliament.
MUDA had applied to join PH before the 15th General Election (GE15) last November, but there has been little progress. MUDA and PH had also agreed on an electoral pact for GE15.
In a blog post published on Tuesday, veteran Democratic Action Party (DAP) leader Lim Kit Siang urged MUDA not to be hasty and advised the party to cooperate with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government for the state polls. DAP is part of the PH coalition.
In his response on Wednesday, Syed Saddiq said he has personally tried reaching out to Mr Anwar and his officers on “many occasions”, including in and outside of parliament as well as through text messages.
“Unfortunately, there has been no response,” he said.
“We weren't asking for luxurious GLC (government-linked company) posts like many in the government today. We weren't asking for contracts. We merely wanted a meeting so that we can propose a way forward to build a truly multi-racial, multi-religious, moderate, and reform-centred Malaysia.”
In the Facebook post, Syed Saddiq then appeared to launch a further salvo at Mr Anwar’s administration, stressing that he has yet to see the reforms by the “so-called reformists”.
“GLC positions are still being treated as political rewards for obedient political elites,” he said.
“There is no Political Funding Act, no two-term limit for the Prime Minister, no separation between the Prime Minister's portfolio and the Minister of Finance.”
Syed Saddiq also highlighted what he called the “indefinite postponement” of Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s criminal charges, and “major scandals” like the botched, multi-billion ringgit procurement of littoral combat ships.
“Enough is enough,” he added.
“MUDA will enter the state elections to be the voice of conscience for the people. We want to play a bigger role in being the ‘Check & Balance’ towards this government.”
Six states – Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan – are expected to hold their elections in July or August this year.
The state polls are keenly watched as it will be the first major elections held since November 2022 when Mr Anwar – who leads PH – was appointed prime minister. Mr Anwar currently leads the unity government, which includes PH, BN, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).