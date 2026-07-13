Malaysia’s former minister Syed Saddiq walks free as prosecution loses appeal on graft charges
Hours after the court hearing, former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman was spotted entering Malaysia’s parliament that was in session in Kuala Lumpur.
KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman walked free after the Federal Court on Monday (Jul 13) upheld his acquittal on charges of criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of property and money laundering linked to funds belonging to Armada, the youth wing of his former party - Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).
The ruling brought an end to the Muar Member of Parliament’s legal battle after the High Court in November 2023 convicted and sentenced him to seven years’ jail, two strokes of the cane and a RM10 million (US$2.45 million) fine.
In a 2-1 majority decision, the Federal Court - which sits at the apex of Malaysia’s judicial system - ruled that the Court of Appeal had correctly overturned Syed Saddiq’s convictions and said there was no reason for further appellate intervention, local media reported.
Two judges on the panel, Justice Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali and Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah, formed the majority while the chairperson of the panel, Court of Appeal president Justice Abu Bakar Jais, held the dissenting judgment.
With the majority ruling against him, Abu Bakar acknowledged that his views did not prevail.
“In conclusion, I find no appealable error on the part of the Court of Appeal. Despite all the charges and reasons given above, each of these appeals are dismissed,” Abu Bakar said while reading the majority judgment, as quoted by Malay Mail.
The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission first opened an investigation into the former youth and sports minister in March 2020.
Syed Saddiq, 33, was charged in 2021 with abetting Rafiq Hakim Razali, the former assistant treasurer of Armada in committing criminal breach of trust amounting to over RM1 million, with the alleged offence taking place at a CIMB bank branch in Kuala Lumpur in March 2020.
The founder of the youth-focused Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) was also convicted of misappropriation of property totalling more than RM120,000 belonging Armada and two money laundering charges involving RM100,000 transferred to his personal account from a company linked to the youth wing.
The High Court convicted Syed Saddiq on all four charges in 2023 but the Court of Appeal in June last year acquitted him after finding the charges baseless. The prosecution then filed an appeal.
Syed Saddiq was present in court on Monday with his legal team led by Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, while the prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin.
Speaking to reporters after the ruling, Syed Saddiq said that his six-year legal battle had strengthened his faith in Malaysia’s judiciary.
"Maybe the arc of justice may be long, but in the end it will bend towards the truth, regardless," he said, as quoted by the New Straits Times.
He also expressed hope that Malaysia would continue to build strong and independent institutions and said the experience had taught him never to compromise his principles, integrity or dignity, even in the face of immense pressure.
“When you are pushed into a corner and see no hope or light at the end of the tunnel, do not ever abandon your principles, your integrity and your dignity for an easy way out,” he said, as quoted by Free Malaysia Today.
Asked about his political future, Syed Saddiq said he would spend time with his family and put his personal affairs in order before making any decisions.
He had previously skipped campaigning for the Johor state polls in order to focus on his court case.
Hours after the court hearing, Syed Saddiq was spotted entering Malaysia’s parliament that was in session in Kuala Lumpur, and told local media that he was looking forward to a lively debate.
"As such, I have to fulfil my responsibility as a Member of Parliament …,” he was quoted as saying.