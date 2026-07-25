Malaysia targets 2028 to produce its first human vaccine to cut import reliance

KUALA LUMPUR: In a step to reduce its reliance on imported vaccines, the Malaysian government is aiming to produce its first human vaccine by 2028.

The first vaccine to be produced will be 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate, known as PCV13, according to a report by The Star.

It is administered through an injection and protects against 13 strains of Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria and prevents severe illnesses like pneumonia, meningitis, sepsis, blood infections and ear and sinus infection, according to the United States’ National Cancer Institute.

Malaysia’s Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said in an interview with The Star published on Saturday (July 25) that the vaccine is being produced through technology transfer.

It will be done with a company in China and locally produced by the Malaysian pharmaceutical firm Pharmaniaga Bhd, the report added. However, he did not name the Chinese firm.

Currently, the country depends on imported vaccines from the US, Belgium, South Korea, Japan, France, Thailand, India and Indonesia.

Malaysia spent about US$275.4 million in 2022 on human vaccine imports, according to a World Bank report.

Chang added the move was to increase the country’s preparedness for future health crises and that the Covid-19 pandemic had shown them the risk of not having domestic capability of essential technologies like vaccines.

He said the government’s target is to develop this vaccine locally by 2030, but might be able to achieve it earlier by 2028.

Currently, Malaysia provides the imported PCV13 vaccine to children born on or after Jan 1, 2020 in the country for free at all government health clinics, according to local reports.

For adults, the cost of the same vaccines is between RM550 to RM650 (US$134 - US$159), according to Malaysian vaccination education website MyVac.

Chang told The Star that besides the PCV13 vaccine, Malaysia is also working to develop a hexavalent vaccine for children.

It combines six vaccines in a single dose, protecting children against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, Haemophilus influenzae type B and hepatitis B.

According to MyVac, the imported vaccine is currently administered to babies at two, three, five and 18 months of age and is available free at government health clinics in Malaysia.