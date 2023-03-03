In Malaysia’s Terengganu state, politicians banned from giving religious talks in mosques and prayer halls

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian East Coast state of Terengganu has banned politicians from delivering religious talks and sermons in mosques and surau (small prayer halls), according to an order by its state ruler Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin.

This follows a similar edict in the southern state of Johor earlier in January, when its Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim ordered that political discussions be kept out of its mosques and prayer halls.

Terengganu’s Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIDAM) on Thursday (Mar 2) announced Sultan Mizan’s orders, saying that the state ruler was upset that there were some politicians who had given religious lectures and classes without the council’s approval.

Some had also led Friday prayers without its prior approval, MAIDAM said on Thursday, without naming who the politicians are or which parties they belong to.