PM Anwar to discuss investments in Malaysia with Tesla CEO Elon Musk

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is set to meet billionaire Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of electric car giant Tesla, next week to discuss the latter’s investments in Malaysia.

“Elon Musk asked to consult with me (next week) to discuss the possibility of and his commitment to increasing his investments in Malaysia,” said Mr Anwar during a meeting with civil servants in Negeri Sembilan on Friday (Jul 7).

Mr Anwar said that Malaysia’s approach to boosting the economy is to attract domestic and foreign investments.

“If there is no investment, unemployment will increase. The economy will not grow.

“When I became prime minister, the national debt was RM1.5 trillion (US$322 billion) (and we had a) deficit of 5.6 per cent. I am thankful … that I have the opportunity to start reducing the debt and deficit in order to save the economy and the people of Malaysia,” he said.