Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Tesla to set up headquarters in Selangor this year: Malaysia PM Anwar
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Tesla to set up headquarters in Selangor this year: Malaysia PM Anwar

The announcement came after Mr Anwar Ibrahim held a virtual meeting with Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk on Friday. 

Tesla to set up headquarters in Selangor this year: Malaysia PM Anwar

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's virtual meeting with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Jul 14, 2023. Also pictured are Malaysia's International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and SpaceX senior director Lauren Dreyer. (Photo: Malaysia Prime Minister's Office)

Rashvinjeet S Bedi
Rashvinjeet S Bedi
14 Jul 2023 01:47PM (Updated: 14 Jul 2023 02:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday (Jul 14) said that electric vehicle company Tesla will set up its headquarters in Selangor this year.

The announcement came after Mr Anwar held a virtual meeting with Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk. 

The 25-minute meeting was also attended by Malaysia's International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and SpaceX senior director Lauren Dreyer.

Mr Anwar said that he welcomed the electric vehicle maker’s decision to invest in Malaysia and stated the government’s support for the opening of the Tesla head office in Selangor.

The prime minister added that Malaysia will continue to strengthen its commitment to achieving zero-net emissions by 2050.

“Malaysia will continue to strengthen its commitment in the subject of net zero carbon emissions or 'net-zero emissions' as early as 2050.

“Malaysia has a plan and a comprehensive ecosystem, as well as competitive resources in supporting the clean energy industry including electric mobility,” said Mr Anwar.

He added that the two also discussed the participation of SpaceX in providing the Starlink satellite service to Malaysia.

Mr Anwar said that this can contribute to faster and wider internet access especially in rural areas as it required minimal physical infrastructure and land to improve the global internet network.

Starlink is described as a satellite constellation system that aims to deliver global internet coverage.

“This initiative will increase the ability and well-being of the people, especially from the aspect of education and the potential of agricultural technology and income generation,” said Mr Anwar.

Tengku Zafrul had on July 10 said that the collaboration between Malaysia and Tesla was not limited to the electric vehicle (EV) sector alone, but other sectors as well.

Tesla will officially be launched in Malaysia on July 20.

Earlier on Friday, Tesla had said in a tweet that its model Y car was available for order in Malaysia, its first model in the country. 

It said that the first delivery of the car was likely to be early next year and priced from RM199,000 (US$44,000). 

In June, Tesla held a walk-in recruitment day in Cyberjaya, Selangor for several positions.

Related:

Source: CNA/rv(as)

Related Topics

Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Elon Musk Tesla

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.