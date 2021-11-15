Malaysia’s Timah whiskey issue resolved; manufacturer does not have to change name: Ministers

PETALING JAYA: The manufacturer behind the controversial whiskey brand Timah can keep the name following a decision by the Malaysian Cabinet, according to two ministers.

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said in a Facebook post on Saturday (Nov 13) that the Cabinet had discussed the issue and it has now been resolved.

“Timah does not need to be renamed and the manufacturer also agreed to provide more explanation on the origin of Timah. Timah means bijih timah, which is related to tin ores or tin mining,” he said.

Dr Wee said he met the representatives from the whiskey manufacturer’s board of directors last Wednesday to understand the issue and the latest position of the company.

He thanked Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi for coordinating with him on resolving the issue.