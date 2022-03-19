Malaysia tourism industry players ready for reopening of borders: Minister

KUCHING: Malaysia's Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) is confident that tourism industry players are ready to receive foreign tourists when the country's borders reopen on Apr 1.

Its minister Nancy Shukri said that her ministry had held meetings with tourism industry players before the decision to reopen the borders was made.

She explained that she had also asked them to be prepared in various aspects including upgrading their facilities.

"(Yes, I'm sure) the industry players are ready. Before the government announced the reopening of the borders, I had asked them to be ready,” she told reporters after launching the National Craft Institute's Sarawak Satellite Campus on Saturday (Mar 19).