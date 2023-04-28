Malaysia's tourism industry struggling to recover as Chinese visitors trickle in

Malaysia needs to at least triple the capacity and frequency of its flights in order to meet its expectations. But some industry players are concerned that doing so would increase costs.

"Chartered flights are going to cost more so who is going to bear the cost?" asked Mr Uzaidi Udanis, president of Malaysia’s tourism council and inbound travel association.

"We need to find some sort of incentives. Most likely the state governments (need to) encourage chartered flights to fly directly to (their) respective states."

Tour agencies have also asked Malaysia’s government to ease visa application procedures.

In response, the tourism minister has promised to make the process easier, including introducing visas on arrival for Chinese and Indian visitors.

Mr Tiong is also working with the home ministry to simplify criteria for retirees and high net worth individuals to make Malaysia their second home.

JULY INFLUX EXPECTED

Malaysia is expecting Chinese tourists to return in full force from July during China’s summer holidays.

"Before COVID, we were getting 3.1 million (Chinese visitors)," said Mr Tiong.

"This year, we will try to get 5 million. We can prove ourselves with this benchmark, we try our best. I hope we can work together in further strengthening our collaborations in marketing and promoting our country’s tourism offerings to the world."