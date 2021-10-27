Malaysia hopes to fully reopen to international tourists by early December: Tourism minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia hopes to fully reopen borders to international tourists by early December, said Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Nancy Shukri on Wednesday (Oct 27).

Responding to a parliamentary question on when the whole country would be reopened for international tourism, the minister said that the government wanted to first observe developments for Langkawi’s pilot international travel bubble, which begins from Nov 16, before reopening the entire country.

She also stated that the government has readied the health protocols for Langkawi.

“When it looks okay and although we had stated three months (for the observation period), I feel it will not take up to three months,” the minister said.

“I feel we can reopen earlier than that. So we pray that this can take place in the near future, after Nov 16 and maybe early December.”

She added: “That is not my promise, but we will try, we will work hard (for the earlier reopening).”