Two steps at a time: Meet the Malaysian who races up skyscraper stairs around the world

KUALA LUMPUR: While most people groan at the mere thought of climbing several flights of stairs, Malaysian tower runner Soh Wai Ching flushes with enthusiasm every time he talks about racing up the steps of skyscrapers around the world.

Speaking to CNA, he rattled off the technical aspects of the rather unconventional competitive sport, eager to convert others to stair racing.

“There’s no such thing as the same staircase,” he said. “There will be differences in step height, step depth and step width, and whether the handrail is located on the left or right. Some staircases have it on both sides.”

“Some have more steps per flight. Some buildings have two flights for each floor but sometimes you have to run up four flights to reach the next floor, which can be mentally challenging,” he explained.

The 27-year-old from Selayang, Selangor, even remembered the specific details by heart. Most runners usually take two steps per stride, but doing so is difficult at Taipei 101 because each step is 22cm high, he said.

“If you go two steps at once, it’s 44cm, it’s very tough for all of us. We have to be able to open up a higher angle when we land on steps. That will burn a lot of energy,” he said in a Zoom interview from Dubai, where he is based for the foreseeable future.