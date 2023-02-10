Malaysia does away with requirement to display road tax stickers on private vehicles

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian owners of private vehicles will no longer be required to display their road tax information on their vehicles, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Friday (Feb 10).

There is also no more requirement for drivers to carry a physical copy of their driving licence.

“Section 20 of the Road Transport Act 1987… which requires every LKM (Motor Vehicle Licence) handle to be affixed and displayed on the vehicle, will no longer be enforced for vehicle owners who belong to the categories specified in the first phase,” the minister said at a press conference, adding that this will be effective immediately.

“(Owners of) private vehicles can remove that sticker. Just download the application, that's enough.”

Malaysian drivers can now download the MyJPJ mobile app as a means of showing that their road tax payments and driving licences are in order.