Final lap for Malaysian trishaw maker

GEORGE TOWN: In a rustic Malaysian workshop about a century old and cluttered with racks of tyres, a stoic, white-haired man dressed in a T-shirt and shorts inspects his nearly finished trishaw.

Choo Yew Choon is a veteran craftsman of pedicabs and is said to be the last one still plying the disappearing trade on Penang island - north of Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

But he intends to retire in a few years.

Trishaws, or pedal-driven taxis, were once common in Malaysia and elsewhere in the region.

Their popularity has declined as modern transport systems were built in tandem with the region's economic development.

"I plan to work until I am 70, then I plan to retire," Choo, 66, told AFP from his tool-strewn shophouse.

"You need a lot of energy for making trishaws."