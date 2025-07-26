Thousands rally in Kuala Lumpur to protest Malaysia PM Anwar's leadership

KUALA LUMPUR: Thousands of Malaysians took to the capital's streets on Saturday (Jul 26) to protest rising living costs and a perceived lack of reform by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's unity government.

The rally organised by opposition parties marked the first major protest in Southeast Asia's sixth-largest economy since Anwar was propelled to power after general elections in 2022.

Protesters gathered at various points around the city centre before converging on the city's central Dataran Merdeka, a square commemorating the country’s independence, carrying placards saying "Turun Anwar" - "step down Anwar" in Malay - while police kept a close eye.

"He (Anwar) has already governed the country for three years and has yet to fulfil the promises he made," said protester Fauzi Mahmud, 35, from Selangor just outside the capital.

Anwar "has been to many countries to bring investments, but we have yet to see anything," Fauzi told AFP, referring to the premier's recent trips, including to Russia and Europe.

"The cost of living is still high," the engineer said.