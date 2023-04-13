I did not file for bankruptcy, says Malaysia tycoon Lee Kim Yew as he denies reports

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian tycoon Lee Kim Yew said that he has not filed for bankruptcy but was instead declared bankrupt by a third party over a RM3 million (US$681,508) lawsuit.

"I did not file for bankruptcy. This particular party declared me bankrupt over a RM3 million suit.

“I will provide more details about this matter at a press conference tomorrow," Mr Lee was quoted as saying by the News Straits Times on Wednesday (Apr 12).

The 68-year-old is the founder of Country Heights Holdings Bhd (CHHB).

The company website describes CHHB as a property conglomerate that primarily focuses on property development and investment holdings. Among its commercial property developments include the popular Mines Beach Resort hotel and 5-star luxury hotel Palace of the Golden Horses, both located in Selangor. The company also owns several other residential properties.