analysis Asia
Malaysia’s MyJPJ app U-turn is latest policy reversal to hurt public confidence in government
A recent backtrack over the official transport app’s sign-in system is one of numerous policy U-turns that sets a bad image for the government among the public and foreign investors, say experts.
KUALA LUMPUR: A pop-up on Malaysia’s official transport app on Oct 1 sparked a wave of backlash after it announced users would have just nine days before having to use a relatively new national identification system to log into the app.
Some netizens complained of getting errors while trying to register for MyDigital ID, which had been touted as a single sign-on system for online government services. The online identification system was launched in November last year.
Others highlighted the short lead time and urged the government to fix the registration process before “forcing” citizens to use the national ID for the MyJPJ app. The app lets users access Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) services, including viewing and renewing drivers’ licences and road tax.
Sensing the public frustration, Transport Minister Anthony Loke hastily called for a press conference the very next day, announcing that authorities would scrap the Oct 10 deadline to ensure no further disruptions.
Mr Loke said that the pop-up was not an official announcement from his ministry or the JPJ, acknowledging that it could have caused public confusion.
He did not explain how a non-official announcement could have been released through what was essentially a government-sanctioned app.
The minister’s clarification raised “key questions” about public perception of policy oversight and communication within the government on its digitalisation efforts, Professor Mohd Said Bani CM Din, president of the Public Relations & Communications Association (PRCA) of Malaysia, told CNA.
“When a message appears on an official platform like the MyJPJ app, the perception and an accepted implication is that it would be an official policy stance,” he said.
The event is the latest in a series of recent string of reversals by the Malaysian government on policies with significant impact on the ground. Observers told CNA that this could risk eroding confidence in the current government and its public policy.
WHAT HAPPENED WITH MyJPJ APP?
Dr Ong Kian Ming, a former deputy minister of international trade and industry, said the U-turns on digitalisation plans showed that policymakers were not consulting policy implementers such as civil servants and contractors.
“Despite the emphasis on making the government more efficient and transparent through digitalisation initiatives, the policymakers in Malaysia do not understand digital policy design and implication and definitely do not consult stakeholders widely and deeply enough,” he told CNA.
Dr Ong, who is also a senior representative of the Democratic Action Party, which is part of the governing coalition, was one of the many who raised concerns online about the difficulty of registering for MyDigital ID.
Citing his own sources, he told CNA that he believes the instruction to JPJ about the app login requirement came from the Prime Minister’s Office, an authority higher than the Ministry of Transport.
“Hence, JPJ was pressured to comply with this directive without informing the Minister of Transport,” he said.
Dr Ong felt Mr Loke made the right decision to postpone the login requirement after finding out about the move and the public complaints it triggered.
“This could have been prevented if the process of decision-making within the government could have followed normal protocol rather than responding to ad-hoc requests from sources of authority which may not necessarily know about the policy implications of possible decisions,” he said.
Mr Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, an opposition politician who is also Member of Parliament for Machang, agreed that the MyJPJ incident showed a lack of consultation with stakeholders and the public before enacting policies.
“I believe if the civil servants were being consulted adequately, such problems will not arise. So, this is the problem of the Madani government. I don't think they have a good working relationship with the civil servants,” he said, referring to the Anwar administration.
“That's why there are many announcements made that I would say are half-baked, an afterthought announcement. It is very bad because it sends a very bad image to foreign investors about how we make policy.”
EROSION IN PUBLIC CONFIDENCE
Observers told CNA that policy U-turns impact negatively on the government’s image, implying that it does not give enough consideration to good policy design and execution, as well as effective communication with policy implementers and the public who will be affected by these policies.
On Sep 27, JPJ announced that foreign-registered vehicles yet to install Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) tags by an Oct 1 deadline will still be allowed to enter Malaysia, with enforcement to be carried out “in phases” instead.
This is despite the Transport Minister Mr Loke publicly insisting in the weeks before that VEP enforcement will be carried out come Oct 1, amid complaints by owners of Singapore-registered vehicles on the cumbersome process of getting the tags.
JPJ also said on Sep 27 that drivers who have not installed VEP tags will get a warning notice before they leave Malaysia. But after drivers of VEP-less cars entering Malaysia on Oct 1 reported not getting any warnings, Mr Loke clarified on Oct 3 that only drivers who have not registered for VEP will get the notice.
While the VEP episode does not fully qualify as a government U-turn, netizens have observed that Mr Loke’s insistence of enforcement by Oct 1 with the subsequent delay shows a lingering perception of Malaysia’s tendency to roll out unclear and easily reversible policies.
In early September, widespread public criticism also forced the government to abandon a web domain name service (DNS) rerouting plan it said was aimed at protecting users from harmful content on the internet.
The proposed directive for local telecommunications firms to reroute web traffic through their own DNS servers drew concerns from the public and some ruling party officials over online censorship and fears it could jeopardise the country's digital economy.
Independent political analyst Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani told CNA that Malaysia’s policy U-turns over the years have eroded public confidence in the government and led to a lack of trust in federal programmes and policies.
This could be seen in the “low number” of registrations for PADU, he said, referring to Malaysia’s central data hub aimed at collecting detailed income data of all Malaysians to allow the precise targeting of government subsidies.
The government initially set a goal of getting 29 million Malaysians to voluntarily register for PADU by a Mar 31 deadline. But a slow rate of sign-ups, compounded by cybersecurity concerns and claims of a trust deficit, compelled the government to lower its target to 11 million, or half of Malaysia’s adult population.
After registration closed on Mar 31, PADU’s total enrollment including children stood at 17.65 million, reported the Malay Mail.
“The recent policy reversals, such as MyDigital ID and others, are reinforcing the public's perception that the Anwar administration is not different from previous governments,” Mr Asrul Hadi added.
During the COVID-19 pandemic under then-premier Muhyiddin Yassin's administration, Malaysians were riled up by what they perceived as constant flip-flops in regulations.
These included work-from-home guidelines and what products grocery and convenience stores could sell during the lockdown.
Prof Said Bani said the more recent reversals create a perception of inconsistency in policy execution and transparency, affecting public confidence in digitalisation efforts.
“From a communication perspective, these U-turns can be seen as reflective of a reactive approach, which may suggest to the public that there is a lack of coordination and clarity within the government’s policymaking process,” he said.
“The public may question whether due diligence and comprehensive planning are being consistently applied, particularly when policies are introduced and then swiftly reversed.”
WHY U-TURNS HAPPEN
The common theme in policy U-turns, Dr Ong said, is that the policymakers are not “hands on and minds on” enough when it comes to policy design and execution.
“A policymaker who has this kind of understanding will ask for proof of concepts, pilot project rollouts and stress testing before such policies are implemented to a wider public especially in areas which can potentially affect a larger number of users,” he said.
Mr Asrul Hadi highlighted that this issue has persisted across different Malaysian administrations, which have launched “grand blueprints” that were not effectively translated to civil servants who are expected to implement the policy.
“Additionally, there is criticism regarding the lack of active engagement with the industry and the public when implementing policies,” he said.
“This has resulted in a lack of foresight on potential public backlash and unsatisfactory policy implementation, leading to reversals or U-turns by the federal government.”
PRCA’s Prof Said Bani said policy reversals are also not unique to Malaysia but occur worldwide, highlighting the complex and evolving nature of policymaking in a rapidly changing global landscape.
“Governments must balance numerous considerations, including public sentiment, technological advancement and national priorities,” he said.
“Common threads in these situations often include the challenge of anticipating public response and the complexities of implementing new policies across diverse and often digitally savvy populations.”
Still, Prof Said Bani pointed out that policy reversals often reflect a government’s adaptability and willingness to “recalibrate” based on feedback, calling it a positive aspect in a democratic context.
“However, to mitigate the need for reversals, governments could benefit from predictive analysis of public response and more comprehensive testing phases before full-scale implementation,” he said.
“A proactive approach, involving continuous engagement with stakeholders and the public, can help refine policies in advance and reduce the likelihood of public backlash.”
IMPROVING POLICYMAKING PRACTICES
To improve public communications, Mr Asrul Hadi said the government should consider consolidating agencies to “streamline the bureaucratic process” and improve efficiency.
Local media reported on Oct 6 that the Communications Ministry is reviewing its Community Communications Department (JKOM) for better coordination.
In 2021, the department was moved to the Prime Minister’s Department as a central hub to improve the coordination and effectiveness of all government strategic communications.
But in December 2023, it was returned to the Communications Ministry after the former communications and digital ministry was split into two following a Cabinet reshuffle, and the emergence of a controversial video showing a lewd conversation between then-JKOM director-general Agus Yusoff and a male department official.
Dr Agus resigned in November that year and claimed that the video clip was fake and doctored by irresponsible parties.
In September 2024, his successor Mohd Khairuddin Othman was dropped from his post after just six months in the job. Citing a source, Free Malaysia Today reported that he was terminated due to a “series of alleged infractions”, including the wastage of funds.
Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the current JKOM review involves staffing, organisational structure and a reassessment of its functions.
Beyond the Communications Ministry, Dr Ong said the government should increase the quality and capabilities of the corporate communications unit within each ministry and agency to allow them to channel the right information in a timely manner to the public and key stakeholders.
“It would not be fair to put this responsibility entirely on the Ministry of Communications since they are not the policyholder in most cases,” he noted.
The government could also consider engaging experienced media consultants to push out the “right messages” as well as measure and evaluate various communication strategies using big data and listening tools, Dr Ong added.
Prof Said Bani said the government should implement an “active response mechanism” for public concerns now amplified by social media.
“A dedicated team can monitor sentiment and address issues in real-time, which helps manage perceptions and shows attentiveness to citizens' concerns,” he said.
Ultimately, he said the MyDigital ID reversal showed that citizens wanted a greater role in policy decisions that impact them.
“Establishing robust consultation frameworks, such as online forums and focus groups, can give the public a voice and offer valuable feedback before policies are finalised,” he added.