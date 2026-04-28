Johor police station attack: Father and brother of suspect get 30 years’ jail for terrorism-related offences
In the incident in Johor Bahru’s Ulu Tiram town on May 17, 2024, two police officers were killed and the alleged attacker Radin Luqman Radin Imran was shot dead.
JOHOR: The father and elder brother of the alleged assailant on a police post in Johor’s Ulu Tiram which left two officers dead were each sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Monday (Apr 27) after pleading guilty to charges linked to violent ideology.
Judge Nurulhuda Nur'aini Mohamad Nor handed down the jail sentence to Radin Imran Radin Mohd Yassin, 64, and his eldest son, Radin Romyullah, 36.
The High Court sentenced Radin Imran to 30 years on each of three charges - spreading violent ideological beliefs, providing support to terrorist acts and possessing firearms for terrorism-related activities. He also received a three-year sentence for possessing a book linked to a terrorist group, local news agency Bernama reported.
Radin Romyullah, was sentenced to 30 years for one charge of providing support to terrorist acts and three years for possessing Islamic State (IS)-related materials.
The court ordered all sentences to run concurrently from the date of their arrest on May 17, 2024.
The court on Monday also sentenced Radin Imran’s wife, Rosna Jantan, 61, to four years’ imprisonment after she pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to provide information related to violent ideology. Her sentence will also run from the date of arrest on May 17, 2024.
Meanwhile, Radin Imran’s two daughters, Farhah Sobrina, 25, and Mariah, 21, who faced the same charge as their mother were discharged and acquitted.
Judge Nurulhuda said that the prosecution were withdrawing the charges against them following the guilty plea of their parents and older brother, local media New Straits Times reported.
Before sentencing the three accused, Nurulhuda said that the offences committed were extremely serious, as they led to the killings at the Ulu Tiram police station.
“Although the accused persons’ guilty pleas may be seen as saving the court’s time, that is not a form of discount for serious offences,” she was quoted as saying by Bernama.
The judge also said that based on the mitigation arguments submitted by the defence, no proper or reasonable justification had been presented to explain why the wrongful acts were committed.
In the early hours of May 17, 2024, Radin Luqman Radin Imran, 21, reportedly entered the station wielding a machete and fatally stabbed a police officer.
A fight then ensued at the car park area of the station between the attacker and police officers, which resulted in the death of another officer. Radin Luqman was later shot dead at the scene.
In the pre-dawn incident, police officers Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed. A third officer, Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, was injured after being shot.
Five of Radin Luqman’s family members - his father Radin Imran, his Singaporean mother Rosna Jantan, elder brother Radin Romyullah, and sisters Mariah and Farhah Sobrina - earlier faced a total of nine terrorism-related charges.
The four alleged offences that Radin Imran was charged with took place at a house on Jalan Rabani, Kampung Sungai Tiram in Johor Bahru between late 2014 and May 17, 2024.
The charges were brought under Section 130G(a) of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to 30 years’ imprisonment and a fine; Section 130J(1) which provides for life imprisonment or up to 40 years, a fine and forfeiture of any assets used in the offences; and Section 130JB(1)(a) which carries a maximum of seven years’ imprisonment or a fine, as well as forfeiture of the materials in question.
Between 2013 and 2015, Radin Imran was exposed to terrorist ideology and began adopting IS head Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi as a symbol of his struggle, according to media reports.
According to the facts of the case read out in court, Radin Imran frequently declared those who did not share his beliefs were infidels. He had also incited hatred against the government and spread hostility towards the security forces, Bernama reported.
Investigations revealed that he had inscribed statements inciting hatred against the government and security forces on the walls of his home, including declarations that the police and military were “taghut” or false authorities that must be fought.
He also expressed a desire to attack police and police stations, describing deaths in such attacks as martyrdom, Bernama reported.
Radin Imran also actively promoted terrorism by instilling violent extremist ideology into his family members, including the assailant Radin Luqman, according to media reports.
It was also reported that Radin Imran and his family had distanced themselves from the local community.
In a written statement cited by the court, Radin Imran’s elder son Radin Romyullah said that if given the chance, he would attack police officers wherever he encountered them.
He also fantasised about loading his entire family into a van filled with explosives and striking Malaysia’s National Day parade, targeting security forces particularly police and military commandos, Bernama reported.
Radin Romyullah had considered his brother’s actions of attacking and killing the police to be justified, as he considered the police and military to be infidels.
Earlier, defence lawyer Faizal Rahman appealed for a light sentence for Radin Imran, Radin Romyullah and Rosnah Jantan, arguing that all his clients had fully cooperated during the investigation.
Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P Kunyalam however urged for a heavy sentence, contending that the offences committed were extremely serious and posed a grave threat to national security, public order and safety of civilians.