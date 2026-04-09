'Devastated': Police corporal tells court how he shot dead Ulu Tiram attacker after seeing colleagues killed
Johor police officer Mohd Khairul Azhar Abbi Paisa was testifying as the first prosecution witness on the opening day of the trial of five family members of the alleged attacker Radin Luqman Radin Imran, who was also killed in the pre-dawn incident on May 17, 2024.
KUALA LUMPUR: A police corporal who responded to a suspected terror attack on a Johor police post in Ulu Tiram told the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Wednesday (Apr 8) that he saw two of his colleagues killed and fired the shot that brought the suspect down moments later.
Mohd Khairul Azhar Abbi Paisa, 25, was testifying as the first prosecution witness on the opening day of the trial of five family members of the alleged attacker Radin Luqman Radin Imran, who was also killed in the pre-dawn incident on May 17, 2024, according to local media.
The accused are Radin Luqman’s father, Radin Imran Mohd Yasin, 64; his Singaporean wife Rosna Jantan, 61; and their three other children - Radin Romyullah, 36, Mariah, 21 and Farhah Sobrina, 25 - who face a total of nine terrorism-related charges, including for allegedly propagating IS teachings.
They were charged in June 2024.
In the Ulu Tiram incident, a police officer was fatally stabbed by a 21-year-old man later identified as Radin Luqman, who reportedly entered the station wielding a machete.
A fight then ensued at the car park area of the station between the attacker and the police officers, including the witness, which resulted in the death of another officer.
Authorities had said that the assailant, Radin Luqman, was believed to be a Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) member attempting to seize weapons stored at the police station.
Khairul said that his colleague Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, was attacked on the face, mouth and ear, while fellow officer Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, was shot in the head, local media reported.
Both died in the incident.
Recounting the incident, Khairul told the High Court that he and another corporal, Hasif Roslan, were conducting crime prevention patrols in the Ulu Tiram area near the police station at about 2.30am when they received instructions from the officer-in-charge, Mohd Hisham Ezahar, to return to the station following an attack.
They rushed to the scene in a Toyota Hilux and upon arrival, found the surroundings dim and quiet, said Khairul.
“I heard Lance Corporal Mohamad Aznel Mat Salleh shouting for us to retreat from the front of the station and informing us that Ahmad Azza Fahmi had been attacked,” Khairul said, as quoted by Malaysian news outlet Bernama.
Aznel was another officer who was at the station during the incident.
“I saw Azza lying between the barracks and the station building, covered in blood with slash wounds across his face from ear to mouth,” Khairul said during the examination-in-chief procedure in court, as quoted by Free Malaysia Today.
Khairul, together with Aznel and Syafiq, the other policeman who was later killed, then moved to the front of the station near a vending machine to take cover.
Aznel then informed the two of them that a man had emerged from the barracks area and fired shots at them under low-light conditions. Aznel then instructed Khairul and Syafiq to move to the back of the station to assess the situation and locate the attacker Radin Luqman, who allegedly fired at them again.
“We then ran back and regrouped behind the station chief’s office before Aznel went out to seek assistance while Hasif, Syafiq and I moved to the front of the station near an armoured vehicle for cover,” Khairul told the court, as quoted by Bernama.
Radin Luqman had allegedly fired shots at the three of them while they were taking cover. Hasif then moved towards the gate of the police station to draw the attacker’s attention and was shot in the left shoulder and hip, said Khairul.
Syafiq was then shot in the head and Radin Luqman allegedly attempted to seize his weapon, a Heckler & Koch MP5 submachine gun that was capable of automatic fire.
“I then fired at the man (Radin Luqman) after seeing him trying to take the weapon from Muhammed Syafiq. The shot hit the attacker but he was still moving,” Khairul said, as quoted by Bernama.
“I attempted to fire a second shot but my pistol jammed. After clearing it, I fired again and hit the attacker. I then saw him lying next to Syafiq in front of the left tyre of the armoured vehicle,” he said, adding that Radin Luqman was dressed in dark clothing, wearing a mask and carrying a backpack.
Khairul said that assistance arrived at about 3.30am and at around 7am on the same day, he was called to identify the two victims who were killed - Ahmad Azza and Syafiq - as well as the attacker.
Hasif, who was injured, was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
The suspect was later identified as Radin Luqman, which led to the arrest of five of his family members.
The New Straits Times (NST) reported that Khairul became visibly emotional when asked about the impact of the incident.
“I was traumatised and devastated. They were not just colleagues, but also my friends. Now they are gone forever,” he told the court.
FAMILY MEMBERS MAINTAIN NOT GUILTY PLEAS ON CHARGES OF INCITING TERRORISM
Radin Luqman’s five family members - his parents and three siblings - were also present in the dock during their trial.
The family members maintained their not guilty pleas after the charges were read out to them again.
Radin Luqman’s father, Radin Imran, faces four charges, including under Section 130G (a) of the Penal Code (Act 574), for inciting terrorism by promoting the ideology of violence associated with Islamic State (IS).
If found guilty of that, he may be jailed for up to 30 years and liable to a fine.
He was reported to have propagated IS teachings among his family members – including the alleged attacker Radin Luqman – between the end of 2014 and May 17, 2024.
He was also charged with supporting terrorism by storing four homemade air rifles for IS activities, pledging loyalty to IS head Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi and possessing a book linked to the militant group.
Radin’s son, Radin Romyullah, was charged with two offences, including swearing allegiance to Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi and possessing an external hard disk that contained materials related to IS and its activities.
Meanwhile, Radin’s Singaporean wife Rosna Jantan and other children Mariah and Farhah Sobina were charged with one count each of deliberately omitting to provide information regarding crimes related to the ideology of terrorism.
They allegedly committed this offence between April 2017 and May 17 and face a prison sentence of up to seven years and a fine, according to The Star.
Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs had confirmed in 2024 that Rosna is a Singapore citizen.