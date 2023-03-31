PH-UMNO ties strained by Ahmad Zahid’s picks for top government agencies posts

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi appears to be flexing his muscles within the unity government as well as his United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party, and such moves are straining ties in the ruling coalition led by Mr Anwar Ibrahim.

Shortly after purging most of his rivals from UMNO’s top leadership at the party elections earlier this month, Ahmad Zahid has quickly moved to reward his allies with appointments to the party’s powerful policy-making supreme council and several government agencies under his Rural and Regional Development Ministry.

Among the new heads of government agencies include party secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who now chairs the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA). Additionally, UMNO's women wing chief Noraini Ahmad has reportedly been picked as the new chairperson of the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA).

While Ahmad’s Zahid management of UMNO is an internal party matter, the appointments to state agencies run counter to pledges the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led coalition government made during the November polls. Among other promises, PH had said that it would do away with the policy of previous administrations to reward senior politicians with positions in government agencies.

Ahmad Zahid's actions have not only become a lightning rod for the opposition leaders, who are accusing Mr Anwar of backsliding on his election promises to bring about reforms in return for ensuring UMNO’s continued support for the coalition government.

They are also fuelling unease among senior PH leaders, who have long been wary about Mr Anwar’s move to strike a partnership with Ahmad Zahid and UMNO, sources told CNA.

“Making a deal with (Ahmad) Zahid and UMNO was always going to be problematic and that is now playing out,” said a senior PH minister, who also added that the issues over the appointments were being unfairly amplified because Ahmad Zahid was exercising his authority as minister over appointments involving agencies under his ministry.

“The problem with UMNO is that it believes it is business as usual even as a minority partner (in government) and Anwar’s challenge is to make sure that he draws the line when it comes to GLCs,” said the PH politician. Under previous administrations, UMNO officials were appointed to boards, such as power company Tenaga Nasional Bhd and its subsidiaries.