Ahmad Zahid consolidates grip over UMNO, but party’s rejuvenation far from assured

KUALA LUMPUR: Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has emerged as the undisputed leader of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) with his close allies securing top positions at the just concluded internal party polls.

However, the outcome will do little to renew UMNO’s flagging public appeal, said observers and party insiders interviewed by CNA.

Ahmad Zahid, who is both UMNO president and deputy prime minister in the Anwar Ibrahim government, consolidated his grip over the party following the victories of his close allies in the race for the three vice-president positions and the powerful 25-member supreme council.

The recent party elections, marred by controversy over an earlier decision to keep the positions of the party president and deputy president uncontested, also saw many UMNO senior figures opposed to Ahmad Zahid losing their positions as division chiefs. The contest involving 189 out of 191 UMNO divisions nation-wide was held over the weekend.

“The party is really in crisis because the elections results do not send the message that UMNO is trying to become more dynamic …it is all (Ahmad) Zahid’s people who are in key positions,” said Mr Azim Zabidi, UMNO’s former national treasurer who left the party in late 2018 citing loss of confidence in the party’s leadership. He is now a businessman but remains in close contact with his former party colleagues.

“The UMNO brand remains in trouble and the election results will make it harder to sell the party to ordinary Malaysians, especially the Malays,” added Mr Abdul Kadir Jasin, who served as media advisor to former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.