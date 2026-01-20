‘Survival tactic’: UMNO’s proposed ‘grand collaboration’ of Malay-Islamic parties is a hedging strategy, but will it work?

KUALA LUMPUR: Emerging from its just-concluded general assembly, United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) - Malaysia’s longest-governing party - appears to be pursuing a strategy of staying open to working with any potential parties as the shadow of the country’s next general election looms.

Analysts whom CNA spoke to said they observed a party clearly hedging its bets as it pitched a "grand collaboration" with long-time Malay-Muslim rivals even while being anchored to the current unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

These experts believe that party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is simultaneously seeking to consolidate his internal position within UMNO through his "Rumah Bangsa"- or unity committee - plan to bring back former members, as well as through his vocal appeal to the king for the pardon of jailed former premier Najib Razak.

Political scientist Syaza Syukri of the International Islamic University Malaysia observed that Zahid - who is also Malaysia’s deputy prime minister - was managing the possibility of UMNO working with anyone and perhaps “even everyone” going into the next general election.

GE16 must be held by early 2028, though state elections in Melaka, Sarawak, and Johor are expected to be held by this year.