UMNO stresses support for PM Anwar’s unity government despite going solo in Johor, Negeri Sembilan state polls

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party has reaffirmed its commitment to the federal unity government despite tensions with coalition partner Pakatan Harapan (PH) ahead of the upcoming Johor and Negeri Sembilan state polls.

This comes as UMNO - which is part of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition - and Anwar’s PH have announced that they will be contesting in the two upcoming state polls separately.

While BN and PH jointly form the federal government and also share the same power-sharing model in the recently dissolved Negeri Sembilan legislative assembly, the two coalitions are rivals at the state level in Johor.

The Johor legislative assembly - in which BN controlled 40 of the 56 seats - was formed prior to the establishment of the unity government.

On Wednesday (Jun 10), UMNO secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki rejected claims that the party’s decision to defend its mandate in Johor is a betrayal of the federal coalition, describing it instead as a “legitimate, mature and constitutional democratic act”.

The Johor state government, he noted, was formed before the unity government was established at the federal level and did not involve PH parties.

“Therefore, the agreement on the formation of the unity government at the federal level does not bind any state government,” he added.