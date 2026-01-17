UMNO president moots ‘grand collaboration’ of Malay, Islamic political parties in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) has proposed a “grand collaboration” involving all Malay-Islamic political parties in the country, with its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi saying that it is meant to unite their shared struggles.

But Zahid - who is also Malaysia’s deputy prime minister - said the move is not intended to facilitate any “backdoor” manoeuvres that could destabilise the current unity government.

“We want this grand collaboration to unite the struggles of all Malay-Islamic parties in a big framework. We don’t (need) any parties that will be part of it to dissolve but to collaborate together informally as an early step,” he said during his closing speech at UMNO’s annual general assembly on Saturday (Jan 17).

The proposal - which came at the end of the party’s four-day assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur - was then overwhelmingly accepted by UMNO delegates who stood up in support of it.

“With this grand collaboration, we will set aside our differing (political) stripes for the sake of the Malays and Islam under one roof together,” Zahid said.

“Prime Minister (Anwar Ibrahim) please don’t be worried. I don’t have any agenda to threaten the unity government, but this is just to translate UMNO’s sincerity to include all Malay and Islamic parties (together) and put them under one roof for the sake of the Malay agenda.”