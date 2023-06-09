UMNO has not wavered in its stance to defend Malay, Islam issues: Party president Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Friday (Jun 9) said that the party has never wavered from its stance of championing the rights of the Malays, Bumiputera as well as defending the sanctity of Islam in the country.

He also stressed that UMNO party leaders and its grassroots should not be apologetic for championing these issues.

“UMNO, in facing the new political reality, has made political adjustments without diluting the position of Islam and without sacrificing the agenda of Malay Bumiputera and without gambling the fate of the people as a whole,” he said during his opening speech at the party’s general assembly.

“If anyone tries to play on sentiments that our political cooperation will erode the position of Islam, Malays and the Bumiputera, I would like to emphasise: UMNO is not a political chameleon,” said Ahmad Zahid.

Also present during the general assembly was Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and other leaders from the parties in the unity government led by Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the deputy prime minister of Malaysia, said that fundamental issues involving Islam, Malays and Bumiputera have never been challenged by their political partners in the unity government.

“My hope is that this reciprocity will erase our mutual suspicions. Let there be no more statements that can hurt us.

“To our friends, don't hurt the feelings of the Malays. It's the same with us, avoid speech and actions that can invite restlessness of friends and colleagues,” he said.

After the last general election resulted in a hung parliament, Barisan Nasional (BN) became part of the unity government led by PH, together with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Parti Warisan among others.

UMNO is a component party of BN.

On Friday, Ahmad Zahid said there were attempts to portray UMNO as having abandoned its principles, bringing up the example of the “Allah” issue.

He however stressed that the party has not “budged one inch on the issue”.

On May 15, the Malaysian government’s decision to withdraw an appeal against a ruling allowing Christians to use the word "Allah" in publications sparked controversy over the decades-long debate.

“Umno and our representatives in the Cabinet have stressed that the word ‘Allah’ cannot be used by non-Muslims. It is also the stance taken by the unity government,” said Ahmad Zahid.