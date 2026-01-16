UMNO to reposition itself as ‘grand home of the Malays’ with new committee, says party president Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) will form a “unity committee” in a bid to reunite the country’s Malays politically, said its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Friday (Jan 16), signalling its efforts to heal internal party fractures.

The deputy prime minister said the move would facilitate the return of former members and political rivals - whether individually or en bloc - as part of a broader mission to reposition UMNO as the “grand home for the Malays”.

The move appears to be part of the Malay nationalist party’s aim to welcome back former members who have left the fold, something that had been hinted at by the UMNO Supreme Council previously. The council is the party’s top policy-making body.

“UMNO’s responsibility today is far greater because UMNO is the home of the race - a place to reunite the Malays. This shall be achieved not through the rhetoric of anger, nor through historical grudges, but with a clear direction and a greatness of spirit,” Zahid said during his opening speech at the party’s general assembly held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

“To that end, the doors of this home are always wide open. Here is where we were born and this is where we were raised. And here is where we forged the very meaning of our struggle,” he added.

Zahid, however, did not provide further details of this committee and what it entails.