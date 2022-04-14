UMNO picks Ismail Sabri Yaakob as prime minister candidate for next Malaysia general election

KUALA LUMPUR: Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been picked by the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) as its prime minister candidate for the upcoming Malaysian general election.

“The UMNO supreme council unanimously proposed for Ismail Sabri to be its prime minister candidate for the coming 15th general election," party secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said in a statement on Thursday (Apr 14).

Mr Ismail Sabri was sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister on Aug 21 last year.

This came after Mr Muhyiddin Yassin, his predecessor, resigned after losing majority support in the Lower House.

After Mr Muhyiddin’s resignation, all 220 members of parliament were asked to submit a statutory declaration stating their preferred prime minister candidate to the palace. A total of 114 MPs picked Mr Ismail Sabri, giving him a simple majority.