Malaysia's key political parties hold meetings amid signs of imminent general election

“While we are gathered here today, the other side (UMNO) is also meeting, to pressure the prime minister to hold a general election earlier. Based on an agreement between PN and the prime minister, and when the PM is deciding on the date for the national polls to be held, he has to discuss with us, because we are an important part of the government. But I don’t know if the prime minister remembers this agreement,” said Mr Muhyiddin.

“Regardless, we are ready to face the general election at any time. If tomorrow the PM meets the king to recommend that parliament be dissolved, we are ready to enter the ring and win the polls,” added the former prime minister.

Mr Muhyiddin resigned as prime minister on Aug 16, 2021 after he failed to command the majority support of MPs, with Mr Ismail Sabri then taking over.

Mr Muhyiddin added in his speech on Saturday that based on reports he had received, support for UMNO and the Barisan Nasional coalition was waning.

“(Ahmad Zahid says) if BN waits until next year (to hold the GE), they may lose. But if it's this year, god willing BN will lose as well,” said Mr Muhyiddin.

In his speech at the same convention, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang urged PN component parties to shake off the coalition’s reputation as a “backdoor” government by winning big in the upcoming polls.

He also backed calls by other member parties to name Mr Muhyiddin as the coalition’s prime minister candidate if PN wins.

“We take over to strengthen the government, establish PN and make Muhyiddin become PM,” he said in his speech.

WE WILL BE READY BY OCTOBER: PKR’S ANWAR

Over at Shah Alam, opposition party Parti Keadilan Rakyat held an election convention attended by its members from across the country.

After the event, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim told reporters that the party will be ready for elections, whenever they are called.