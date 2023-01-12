‘Traitors’ should be removed, says UMNO youth chief at general assembly 

KUALA LUMPUR: The “traitors” among the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) who have become enemies from within the party should be booted, its youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said on Thursday (Jan 12).

In his policy speech on the second day of UMNO’s 2022 general assembly, Dr Asyraf said that these detractors would end up destroying the party as they only prioritise on their individual needs.

"UMNO Youth demands that the remaining party traitors who have been enemies from within to be removed immediately before they become cancers that damage the party,” he said.

At a special briefing before the start of the general assembly on Wednesday night, UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi identified 10 Barisan Nasional (BN) Members of Parliament who had signed statutory declarations in support of Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin.

Free Malaysia Today reported that among them were former senior minister Hishammuddin Hussein as well as Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) president Wee Ka Siong. MCA is a component party of BN.

Dr Asyraf said that BN’s loss in the 15th General Election (GE15) last year was due to the disunity within the coalition.

“The reality is that in 2018, we lost due to false accusations (against the party’s leaders). In 2022, we lost because we were divided,” he said, adding that “a house divided against itself cannot stand”.

AHMAD ZAHID SAYS “FORGIVEN” 10 MPs WHO SUPPORTED RIVAL

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the general assembly at the World Trade Centre on Thursday, Ahmad Zahid said that he has since “forgiven” the 10 MPs who had supported Mr Muhyiddin following GE15.

However, he stressed that he will continue to watch over them - together with the party’s disciplinary committee - for any moves that might potentially affect the unity government under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“I am confident that (the 10 MPs) are with UMNO and BN to support the current unity government. I am also confident that the ‘mistake’ that had happened was because the situation back then was uncertain,” said Ahmad Zahid.