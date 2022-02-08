Compulsory COVID-19 booster shots for Umrah travellers from Feb 14: Putrajaya as pilgrimages resume

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government has announced new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Muslims travelling to perform the Umrah pilgrimage, which will take effect on Feb 14.

The new SOPs were spelt out in a Tuesday (Feb 8) statement issued by Senior Minister for Defence Hishammuddin Hussein, who chairs the Quartet of Ministers meeting, comprising the defence, health, finance as well as multimedia and communication ministries.

“A person-in-charge from the travel agent would need to monitor the pilgrims’ compliance while on pilgrimage, their return trip to Malaysia, and while at Malaysia’s international entry point,” Mr Hishammuddin said.

The person-in-charge, the minister added, will be together with the pilgrims throughout the entire journey if the group size is above 40. If the group size is below this number, the person-in-charge would only be present each time the pilgrims go through a segment of the pilgrimage.

In addition, COVID-19 booster shots are now mandatory for pilgrims.